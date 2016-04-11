1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,145 0,840-1,060 0,790-1,050 0,795-1,058
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,200-1,205 1,070-1,075 1,100-1,105
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,215-1,216 1,085-1,086 1,115-1,116
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,085 1,665 1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 622 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 652 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)