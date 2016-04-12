Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 12 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,790-1,145 Gondal 07,500 765-1,085 07,000 778-1,080 Jasdan 0,500 780-1,026 0,400 800-1,023 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,050 01,500 810-1,065 Junagadh 03,000 776-1,063 04,000 770-1,049 Keshod 01,500 770-1,045 01,500 775-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,005-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,661 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-900 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,065 1,655 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,645 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,655 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed