1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,185-1,186 1,075-1,076 1,085-1,086 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,065 1,665 1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,645 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,655 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)