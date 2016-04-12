1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,185-1,186 1,075-1,076 1,085-1,086
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,065 1,665 1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,645 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,655 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)