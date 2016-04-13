Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,79,000-0,80,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,790-1,145 Gondal 07,000 772-1,071 07,500 765-1,085 Jasdan 0,400 760-1,000 0,500 780-1,026 Jamnagar 02,000 784-1,056 01,500 800-1,050 Junagadh 03,000 765-1,060 03,000 776-1,063 Keshod 01,500 793-1,046 01,500 770-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,075-1,076 1,075-1,076 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,005-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,661 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-900 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,065 1,660 1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed