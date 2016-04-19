Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to export demand in groundnut seeds. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,79,000-0,80,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,790-1,145 Gondal 07,000 795-1,075 07,000 772-1,071 Jasdan 0,500 755-1,033 0,400 760-1,000 Jamnagar 02,500 800-1,080 02,000 784-1,056 Junagadh 04,000 794-1,071 03,000 765-1,060 Keshod 01,500 795-1,055 01,500 793-1,046 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 1,090-1,095 1,050-1,055 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,205-1,206 1,105-1,106 1,065-1,066 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,250-1,490 1,250-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,390 1,900-3,000 2,005-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 0,575-0,615 0,590-0,661 Rapeseeds 150 750-790 700-900 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,100 1,730 1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 667 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed