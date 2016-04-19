Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 19
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,145 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 1,090-1,095 1,050-1,055
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,205-1,206 1,105-1,106 1,065-1,066
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,100 1,750 1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 637 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 675 667 1,040-1,045 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,700-31,800 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)