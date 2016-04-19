PRECIOUS-Gold steady after Manchester blast; U.S. political turmoil supports

* Spot gold may gain further to $1,272/ounce - technicals * Platinum, silver hover near 3-week high (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 23 Gold held steady on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines after a suicide bombing attack in the English city of Manchester left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 injured. The explosion occurred at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande on Monday. Prime Minister Theresa May s