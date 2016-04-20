Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,69,000-0,70,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,795-1,160 05,000 0,790-1,145
Gondal 08,000 801-1,129 07,000 795-1,075
Jasdan 0,600 750-1,050 0,500 755-1,033
Jamnagar 02,000 811-1,096 02,500 800-1,080
Junagadh 05,000 792-1,138 04,000 794-1,071
Keshod 01,500 796-1,089 01,500 795-1,055
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,160 0,840-1,145 0,795-1,065 0,790-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,840 1,235-1,490 1,250-1,490
Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,850-3,025 1,900-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,900 0,570-0,605 0,575-0,615
Rapeseeds 100 750-810 750-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,120 1,765 1,750
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 675 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed