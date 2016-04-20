Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 20 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,160 0,840-1,145 0,795-1,065 0,790-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 1,130-1,135 1,090-1,095 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,245-1,246 1,215-1,216 1,145-1,146 1,105-1,106 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,120 1,755 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,700-31,800 31,700-31,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)