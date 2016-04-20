Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 20
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,160 0,840-1,145 0,795-1,065 0,790-1,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 1,130-1,135 1,090-1,095
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,245-1,246 1,215-1,216 1,145-1,146 1,105-1,106
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,120 1,755 1,755
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,700-31,800 31,700-31,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)