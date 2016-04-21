Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,69,000-0,70,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,800-1,185 06,000 0,795-1,160 Gondal 07,000 788-1,145 08,000 801-1,129 Jasdan 0,500 736-1,060 0,600 750-1,050 Jamnagar 02,000 805-1,110 02,000 811-1,096 Junagadh 04,000 780-1,142 05,000 792-1,138 Keshod 01,500 774-1,090 01,500 796-1,089 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,185 0,850-1,160 0,800-1,110 0,795-1,065 (auction price) Market delivery 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,245-1,246 1,245-1,246 1,145-1,146 1,145-1,146 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,625 1,260-1,475 1,235-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,050-3,075 1,850-3,025 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,575-0,630 0,570-0,605 Rapeseeds 040 740-780 750-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,125 1,775 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 651 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 681 678 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed