Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards are closed on account of Hanuman Jayanti. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 06,000 0,800-1,185 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 788-1,145 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 736-1,060 Jamnagar 02,500 800-1,123 02,000 805-1,110 Junagadh 03,500 785-1,110 04,000 780-1,142 Keshod 01,500 765-1,095 01,500 774-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,185 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,110 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,260-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,050-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,575-0,630 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,155 1,145 1,795 1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 652 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 682 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed