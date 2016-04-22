Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 22 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,185 0,860-1,185 0,800-1,110 0,800-1,110 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,145 1,790 1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 652 652 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 682 682 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)