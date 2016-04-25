Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,21,000-1,22,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,895-1,170 06,000 0,800-1,185 Gondal 08,500 806-1,163 07,000 788-1,145 Jasdan 0,500 756-1,098 0,500 736-1,060 Jamnagar 03,000 805-1,139 02,500 800-1,123 Junagadh 03,500 778-1,150 03,500 785-1,110 Keshod 02,000 770-1,096 01,500 765-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,898-1,170 0,860-1,185 0,895-1,115 0,800-1,110 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 1,250-1,430 1,260-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,340 1,970-3,000 2,050-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,540 0,581-0,632 0,575-0,630 Rapeseeds 070 730-780 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 652 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 682 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed