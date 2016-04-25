Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 25
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,21,000-1,22,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,895-1,170 06,000 0,800-1,185
Gondal 08,500 806-1,163 07,000 788-1,145
Jasdan 0,500 756-1,098 0,500 736-1,060
Jamnagar 03,000 805-1,139 02,500 800-1,123
Junagadh 03,500 778-1,150 03,500 785-1,110
Keshod 02,000 770-1,096 01,500 765-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,898-1,170 0,860-1,185 0,895-1,115 0,800-1,110
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,430 1,250-1,430 1,260-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,340 1,970-3,000 2,050-3,075
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,540 0,581-0,632 0,575-0,630
Rapeseeds 070 730-780 740-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,790 1,790
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 652 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 682 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed