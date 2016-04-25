Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 25
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,898-1,170 0,860-1,185 0,895-1,115 0,800-1,110
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,790 1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 648 652 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 678 682 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,900-32,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)