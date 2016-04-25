Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 25 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,898-1,170 0,860-1,185 0,895-1,115 0,800-1,110 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 652 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 682 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)