Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 26
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,45,000-1,46,000 versus 1,21,000-1,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,796-1,160 06,500 0,895-1,170
Gondal 07,500 800-1,145 08,500 806-1,163
Jasdan 0,400 750-1,080 0,500 756-1,098
Jamnagar 02,000 824-1,125 03,000 805-1,139
Junagadh 03,500 790-1,112 03,500 778-1,150
Keshod 02,000 787-1,095 02,000 770-1,096
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,898-1,170 0,796-1,123 0,895-1,115
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,275-1,460 1,250-1,430
Sesame (Black) 0,290 1,924-2,940 1,970-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,572-0,642 0,581-0,632
Rapeseeds 050 700-770 730-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,135 1,150 1,780 1,790
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 678 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed