Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,45,000-1,46,000 versus 1,21,000-1,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,796-1,160 06,500 0,895-1,170 Gondal 07,500 800-1,145 08,500 806-1,163 Jasdan 0,400 750-1,080 0,500 756-1,098 Jamnagar 02,000 824-1,125 03,000 805-1,139 Junagadh 03,500 790-1,112 03,500 778-1,150 Keshod 02,000 787-1,095 02,000 770-1,096 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,898-1,170 0,796-1,123 0,895-1,115 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,275-1,460 1,250-1,430 Sesame (Black) 0,290 1,924-2,940 1,970-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,572-0,642 0,581-0,632 Rapeseeds 050 700-770 730-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,150 1,780 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 678 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed