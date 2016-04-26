Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 26
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,898-1,170 0,796-1,123 0,895-1,115
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,255-1,256 1,165-1,166 1,155-1,156
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,760 1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 648 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 675 678 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,855-1,860 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)