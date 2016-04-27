Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 27
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,45,000-1,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,795-1,165 05,500 0,796-1,160
Gondal 07,500 778-1,157 07,500 800-1,145
Jasdan 0,400 760-1,085 0,400 750-1,080
Jamnagar 02,000 825-1,141 02,000 824-1,125
Junagadh 03,000 785-1,125 03,500 790-1,112
Keshod 02,000 786-1,112 02,000 787-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,836-1,165 0,840-1,160 0,795-1,120 0,796-1,123
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,250-1,450 1,275-1,460
Sesame (Black) 0,345 1,945-3,048 1,924-2,940
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,475 0,565-0,646 0,572-0,642
Rapeseeds 070 740-780 700-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,755 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed