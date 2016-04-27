Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,45,000-1,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,795-1,165 05,500 0,796-1,160 Gondal 07,500 778-1,157 07,500 800-1,145 Jasdan 0,400 760-1,085 0,400 750-1,080 Jamnagar 02,000 825-1,141 02,000 824-1,125 Junagadh 03,000 785-1,125 03,500 790-1,112 Keshod 02,000 786-1,112 02,000 787-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,836-1,165 0,840-1,160 0,795-1,120 0,796-1,123 (auction price) Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,250-1,450 1,275-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,345 1,945-3,048 1,924-2,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,475 0,565-0,646 0,572-0,642 Rapeseeds 070 740-780 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,755 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed