Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 27
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to weak global advice.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,836-1,165 0,840-1,160 0,795-1,120 0,796-1,123
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,755 1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 638 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 668 675 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)