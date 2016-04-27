Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 27 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to weak global advice. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,836-1,165 0,840-1,160 0,795-1,120 0,796-1,123 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,755 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 675 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)