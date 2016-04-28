Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,790-1,160 05,000 0,795-1,165 Gondal 07,000 799-1,150 07,500 778-1,157 Jasdan 0,300 750-1,092 0,400 760-1,085 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,105 02,000 825-1,141 Junagadh 02,500 778-1,134 03,000 785-1,125 Keshod 02,000 780-1,123 02,000 786-1,112 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-1,160 0,836-1,165 0,790-1,105 0,795-1,120 (auction price) Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,300-1,510 1,250-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,295 1,900-2,955 1,945-3,048 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,405 0,560-0,640 0,560-0,646 Rapeseeds 110 750-770 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,125 1,750 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 668 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed