Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 28
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,790-1,160 05,000 0,795-1,165
Gondal 07,000 799-1,150 07,500 778-1,157
Jasdan 0,300 750-1,092 0,400 760-1,085
Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,105 02,000 825-1,141
Junagadh 02,500 778-1,134 03,000 785-1,125
Keshod 02,000 780-1,123 02,000 786-1,112
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,160 0,836-1,165 0,790-1,105 0,795-1,120
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,300-1,510 1,250-1,450
Sesame (Black) 0,295 1,900-2,955 1,945-3,048
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,405 0,560-0,640 0,560-0,646
Rapeseeds 110 750-770 740-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,125 1,750 1,755
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 638 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 668 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed