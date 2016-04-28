Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 28
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to weak global advice.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,825-1,160 0,836-1,165 0,790-1,105 0,795-1,120
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,125 1,745 1,755
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 638 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 658 668 1,020-1,025 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
