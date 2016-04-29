Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,795-1,140 04,500 0,790-1,160
Gondal 06,000 780-1,156 07,000 799-1,150
Jasdan 0,400 745-1,065 0,300 750-1,092
Jamnagar 01,500 788-1,100 01,500 800-1,105
Junagadh 02,000 770-1,093 02,500 778-1,134
Keshod 02,000 784-1,106 02,000 780-1,123
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,140 0,825-1,160 0,795-1,118 0,790-1,105
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,310-1,500 1,300-1,510
Sesame (Black) 0,225 1,970-2,976 1,900-2,955
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,510 0,540-0,640 0,560-0,640
Rapeseeds 020 700-750 750-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,115 1,745 1,745
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 658 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed