Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,795-1,140 04,500 0,790-1,160 Gondal 06,000 780-1,156 07,000 799-1,150 Jasdan 0,400 745-1,065 0,300 750-1,092 Jamnagar 01,500 788-1,100 01,500 800-1,105 Junagadh 02,000 770-1,093 02,500 778-1,134 Keshod 02,000 784-1,106 02,000 780-1,123 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,140 0,825-1,160 0,795-1,118 0,790-1,105 (auction price) Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,310-1,500 1,300-1,510 Sesame (Black) 0,225 1,970-2,976 1,900-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,510 0,540-0,640 0,560-0,640 Rapeseeds 020 700-750 750-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,115 1,745 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 658 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed