Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 29 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-1,140 0,825-1,160 0,795-1,118 0,790-1,105 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255 1,120-1,125 1,150-1,155 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,265-1,266 1,135-1,136 1,165-1,166 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,115 1,745 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 658 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)