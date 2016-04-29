Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 29
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,140 0,825-1,160 0,795-1,118 0,790-1,105
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255 1,120-1,125 1,150-1,155
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,265-1,266 1,135-1,136 1,165-1,166
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,115 1,745 1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 658 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)