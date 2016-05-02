Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,23,000-1,24,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,796-1,160 04,000 0,795-1,140 Gondal 06,500 785-1,168 06,000 780-1,156 Jasdan 0,500 750-1,090 0,400 745-1,065 Jamnagar 01,500 790-1,114 01,500 788-1,100 Junagadh 03,000 783-1,096 02,000 770-1,093 Keshod 02,000 792-1,115 02,000 784-1,106 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,160 0,840-1,140 0,796-1,140 0,795-1,118 (auction price) Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,295-1,296 1,135-1,136 1,135-1,136 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,268-1,473 1,310-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,244 1,960-3,000 1,970-2,976 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,550-0,640 0,540-0,640 Rapeseeds 080 680-770 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,115 1,765 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 655 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed