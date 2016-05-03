Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 03
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,193 0,850-1,160 0,805-1,160 0,796-1,140
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,255-1,256 1,165-1,166 1,155-1,156
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,140 1,825 1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 660 658 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
