Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,808-1,180 04,500 0,805-1,193 Gondal 06,000 780-1,160 07,000 778-1,179 Jasdan 0,300 750-1,105 0,300 781-1,119 Jamnagar 02,000 805-1,100 02,000 806-1,120 Junagadh 03,000 814-1,110 03,500 812-1,124 Keshod 02,000 815-1,112 02,000 815-1,130 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,846-1,180 0,850-1,193 0,808-1,157 0,805-1,160 (auction price) Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,260-1,470 1,270-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,255-2,800 2,150-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,580-0,640 0,580-0,640 Rapeseeds 073 765-775 675-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,170 1,830 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed