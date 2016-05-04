Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 04
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,808-1,180 04,500 0,805-1,193
Gondal 06,000 780-1,160 07,000 778-1,179
Jasdan 0,300 750-1,105 0,300 781-1,119
Jamnagar 02,000 805-1,100 02,000 806-1,120
Junagadh 03,000 814-1,110 03,500 812-1,124
Keshod 02,000 815-1,112 02,000 815-1,130
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,846-1,180 0,850-1,193 0,808-1,157 0,805-1,160
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,880 1,260-1,470 1,270-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,255-2,800 2,150-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,580-0,640 0,580-0,640
Rapeseeds 073 765-775 675-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,170 1,830 1,825
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed