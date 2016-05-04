Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 04 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,846-1,180 0,850-1,193 0,808-1,157 0,805-1,160 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,275-1,276 1,265-1,266 1,175-1,176 1,165-1,166 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,170 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 663 660 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)