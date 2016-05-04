Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 04
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,846-1,180 0,850-1,193 0,808-1,157 0,805-1,160
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,275-1,276 1,265-1,266 1,175-1,176 1,165-1,166
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,170 1,825 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 633 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 663 660 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)