Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 05 1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,210 0,846-1,180 0,808-1,175 0,808-1,157 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,285-1,286 1,275-1,276 1,185-1,186 1,175-1,176 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,170 1,865 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 636 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 666 663 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,905-1,910 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)