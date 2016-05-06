Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 06
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,24,000-1,25,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,826-1,180 04,500 0,808-1,210
Gondal 07,000 800-1,192 06,500 790-1,177
Jasdan 0,400 806-1,125 0,500 800-1,112
Jamnagar 02,000 840-1,150 02,500 823-1,140
Junagadh 03,500 809-1,112 03,000 820-1,116
Keshod 02,000 845-1,120 02,000 809-1,125
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,855-1,180 0,850-1,210 0,826-1,165 0,808-1,175
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,285-1,286 1,285-1,286 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,260-1,475 1,250-1,460
Sesame (Black) 0,243 1,800-2,824 2,016-2,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,500 0,550-0,640 0,555-0,638
Rapeseeds 119 651-755 775-785
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,860 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 636 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 666 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed