Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,24,000-1,25,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,826-1,180 04,500 0,808-1,210 Gondal 07,000 800-1,192 06,500 790-1,177 Jasdan 0,400 806-1,125 0,500 800-1,112 Jamnagar 02,000 840-1,150 02,500 823-1,140 Junagadh 03,500 809-1,112 03,000 820-1,116 Keshod 02,000 845-1,120 02,000 809-1,125 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,180 0,850-1,210 0,826-1,165 0,808-1,175 (auction price) Market delivery 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,285-1,286 1,285-1,286 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,260-1,475 1,250-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,243 1,800-2,824 2,016-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,550-0,640 0,555-0,638 Rapeseeds 119 651-755 775-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,860 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 636 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 666 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed