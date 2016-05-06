Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 06
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,855-1,180 0,850-1,210 0,826-1,165 0,808-1,175
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,285-1,286 1,285-1,286 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,860 1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 636 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 666 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)