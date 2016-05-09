BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 1,24,000-1,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,831-1,160 05,500 0,826-1,180 Gondal 06,000 815-1,154 07,000 800-1,192 Jasdan 0,500 805-1,090 0,400 806-1,125 Jamnagar 02,500 810-1,125 02,000 840-1,150 Junagadh 03,000 828-1,109 03,500 809-1,112 Keshod 02,000 810-1,100 02,000 845-1,120 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,846-1,160 0,855-1,180 0,831-1,144 0,826-1,165 (auction price) Market delivery 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,285-1,286 1,285-1,286 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,700 1,325-1,435 1,260-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,240-2,870 1,800-2,824 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,550-0,640 Rapeseeds 120 650-730 651-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,190 1,865 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)