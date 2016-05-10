Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil eased due to low export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,841-1,199 04,000 0,831-1,160 Gondal 06,500 832-1,160 06,000 815-1,154 Jasdan 0,300 800-1,080 0,500 805-1,090 Jamnagar 02,000 809-1,131 02,500 810-1,125 Junagadh 03,500 845-1,116 03,000 828-1,109 Keshod 02,000 815-1,120 02,000 810-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,199 0,846-1,160 0,841-1,184 0,831-1,144 (auction price) Market delivery 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,280-1,500 1,325-1,435 Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,228-2,925 2,240-2,870 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,550-0,620 0,550-0,640 Rapeseeds 104 650-731 650-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 670 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,648 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,658 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil label tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed