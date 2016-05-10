Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 10 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil moved down due to low export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,199 0,846-1,160 0,841-1,184 0,831-1,180 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,275-1,276 1,185-1,186 1,175-1,176 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 670 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,648 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,658 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.