Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,845-1,176 04,000 0,841-1,199 Gondal 07,500 850-1,180 06,500 832-1,160 Jasdan 0,400 818-1,089 0,300 800-1,080 Jamnagar 02,500 820-1,135 02,000 809-1,131 Junagadh 04,000 840-1,092 03,500 845-1,116 Keshod 02,000 833-1,125 02,000 815-1,120 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,871-1,176 0,865-1,199 0,845-1,160 0,841-1,184 (auction price) Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,295-1,296 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,240-1,434 1,280-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,215-2,844 2,228-2,925 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,580-0,621 0,550-0,620 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 650-731 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,175 1,860 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 668 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,643 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,653 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed