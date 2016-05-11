Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 11
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,871-1,176 0,865-1,199 0,845-1,160 0,841-1,184
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,305-1,306 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,175 1,860 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 638 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 670 668 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.