Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 11 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,871-1,176 0,865-1,199 0,845-1,160 0,841-1,184 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,305-1,306 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,175 1,860 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 668 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.