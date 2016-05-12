BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 12 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,851-1,165 04,000 0,845-1,176 Gondal 07,000 867-1,171 07,500 850-1,180 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,085 0,400 818-1,089 Jamnagar 03,000 840-1,122 02,500 820-1,135 Junagadh 03,500 808-1,095 04,000 840-1,092 Keshod 02,000 840-1,125 02,000 833-1,125 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,866-1,165 0,871-1,176 0,851-1,150 0,845-1,160 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,240-1,460 1,240-1,434 Sesame (Black) 0,085 2,190-2,820 2,215-2,844 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,570-0,623 0,580-0,621 Rapeseeds 074 640-756 650-731 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,860 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 670 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.