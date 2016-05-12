Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 12
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,866-1,165 0,871-1,176 0,851-1,150 0,845-1,160
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,860 1,860
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 640 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 665 670 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 31,200-31,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.