BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,848-1,181 04,500 0,851-1,165 Gondal 07,500 855-1,186 07,000 867-1,171 Jasdan 0,300 830-1,119 0,500 800-1,085 Jamnagar 03,000 834-1,140 03,000 840-1,122 Junagadh 04,000 820-1,118 03,500 808-1,095 Keshod 02,000 845-1,136 02,000 840-1,125 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,861-1,181 0,866-1,165 0,848-1,165 0,851-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,570 1,230-1,440 1,240-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,090 2,158-2,868 2,190-2,820 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,580-0,624 0,570-0,623 Rapeseeds 090 640-750 640-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,190 1,850 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 665 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)