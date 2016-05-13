Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,848-1,181 04,500 0,851-1,165 Gondal 07,500 855-1,186 07,000 867-1,171 Jasdan 0,300 830-1,119 0,500 800-1,085 Jamnagar 03,000 834-1,140 03,000 840-1,122 Junagadh 04,000 820-1,118 03,500 808-1,095 Keshod 02,000 845-1,136 02,000 840-1,125 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,861-1,181 0,866-1,165 0,848-1,165 0,851-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,570 1,230-1,440 1,240-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,090 2,158-2,868 2,190-2,820 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,580-0,624 0,570-0,623 Rapeseeds 090 640-750 640-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,190 1,850 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 665 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed