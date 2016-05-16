Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,836-1,140 04,500 0,848-1,181
Gondal 06,500 810-1,152 07,500 855-1,186
Jasdan 0,400 820-1,105 0,300 830-1,119
Jamnagar 02,000 819-1,122 03,000 834-1,140
Junagadh 03,000 825-1,101 04,000 820-1,118
Keshod 02,000 800-1,135 02,000 845-1,136
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,861-1,140 0,861-1,181 0,836-1,122 0,848-1,165
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 1,220-1,430 1,230-1,440
Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,200-2,882 2,158-2,868
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,580 0,570-0,641 0,580-0,624
Rapeseeds 106 620-735 640-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,180 1,830 1,845
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed