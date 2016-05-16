Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,836-1,140 04,500 0,848-1,181 Gondal 06,500 810-1,152 07,500 855-1,186 Jasdan 0,400 820-1,105 0,300 830-1,119 Jamnagar 02,000 819-1,122 03,000 834-1,140 Junagadh 03,000 825-1,101 04,000 820-1,118 Keshod 02,000 800-1,135 02,000 845-1,136 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,861-1,140 0,861-1,181 0,836-1,122 0,848-1,165 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,220-1,430 1,230-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,200-2,882 2,158-2,868 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,580 0,570-0,641 0,580-0,624 Rapeseeds 106 620-735 640-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,180 1,830 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed