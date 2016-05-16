Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 16
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,861-1,140 0,861-1,181 0,836-1,122 0,848-1,165
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,195-1,196 1,185-1,186
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,180 1,830 1,845
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 632 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,648 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,658 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 31,200-31,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.