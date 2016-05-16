Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 16 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,861-1,140 0,861-1,181 0,836-1,122 0,848-1,165 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,195-1,196 1,185-1,186 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,180 1,830 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,648 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,658 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 31,200-31,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.