Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,19,000-1,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,841-1,157 04,000 0,836-1,140 Gondal 07,000 815-1,140 06,500 810-1,152 Jasdan 0,300 800-1,107 0,400 820-1,105 Jamnagar 02,500 814-1,125 02,000 819-1,122 Junagadh 04,000 817-1,132 03,000 825-1,101 Keshod 02,000 809-1,121 02,000 800-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,876-1,157 0,861-1,140 0,841-1,130 0,836-1,122 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,225-1,390 1,220-1,430 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,350-2,883 2,200-2,882 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,555-0,641 0,570-0,641 Rapeseeds 042 630-740 620-735 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,170 1,820 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,648 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,658 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil label tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed