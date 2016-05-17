Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 17
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,19,000-1,20,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,841-1,157 04,000 0,836-1,140
Gondal 07,000 815-1,140 06,500 810-1,152
Jasdan 0,300 800-1,107 0,400 820-1,105
Jamnagar 02,500 814-1,125 02,000 819-1,122
Junagadh 04,000 817-1,132 03,000 825-1,101
Keshod 02,000 809-1,121 02,000 800-1,135
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,876-1,157 0,861-1,140 0,841-1,130 0,836-1,122
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,225-1,390 1,220-1,430
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,350-2,883 2,200-2,882
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,555-0,641 0,570-0,641
Rapeseeds 042 630-740 620-735
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,170 1,820 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,648 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,658 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil label tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed