Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 17
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to supply pressure.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,876-1,157 0,861-1,140 0,841-1,130 0,836-1,122
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,315-1,316 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,170 1,815 1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 632 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 660 662 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,643 0,648 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,653 0,658 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 31,200-31,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.