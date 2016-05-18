Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 18 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,881-1,172 0,876-1,157 0,846-1,154 0,841-1,130 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,800 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 660 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,637 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,647 0,653 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.