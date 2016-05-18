Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 18
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand.
3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,881-1,172 0,876-1,157 0,846-1,154 0,841-1,130
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,800 1,815
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 657 660 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,637 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,647 0,653 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.