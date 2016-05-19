* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,804-1,170 05,000 0,846-1,172
Gondal 08,500 860-1,171 08,000 854-1,175
Jasdan 0,500 825-1,140 0,400 820-1,114
Jamnagar 03,500 815-1,160 03,000 822-1,140
Junagadh 05,000 821-1,150 05,000 818-1,137
Keshod 02,000 848-1,133 02,000 834-1,140
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,170 0,881-1,172 0,804-1,145 0,846-1,154
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,570 1,230-1,393 1,200-1,371
Sesame (Black) 0,095 2,100-2,840 2,150-2,844
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,570-0,630 0,570-0,625
Rapeseeds 170 630-747 620-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,800 1,800
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,600 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,637 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,647 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,700-2,705 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed