* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,804-1,170 05,000 0,846-1,172 Gondal 08,500 860-1,171 08,000 854-1,175 Jasdan 0,500 825-1,140 0,400 820-1,114 Jamnagar 03,500 815-1,160 03,000 822-1,140 Junagadh 05,000 821-1,150 05,000 818-1,137 Keshod 02,000 848-1,133 02,000 834-1,140 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,170 0,881-1,172 0,804-1,145 0,846-1,154 (auction price) Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,570 1,230-1,393 1,200-1,371 Sesame (Black) 0,095 2,100-2,840 2,150-2,844 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,570-0,630 0,570-0,625 Rapeseeds 170 630-747 620-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,800 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,600 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,637 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,647 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,700-2,705 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed