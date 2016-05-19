Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 19
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand.
4. Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,170 0,881-1,172 0,804-1,145 0,846-1,154
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,145 1,150 1,795 1,800
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 653 657 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,600 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,637 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,647 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,700-2,705 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.