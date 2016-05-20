Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,810-1,200 05,500 0,804-1,170
Gondal 07,500 823-1,180 08,500 860-1,171
Jasdan 0,400 821-1,125 0,500 825-1,110
Jamnagar 03,000 848-1,170 03,500 815-1,160
Junagadh 06,000 830-1,155 05,000 821-1,150
Keshod 02,000 855-1,146 02,000 848-1,133
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,200 0,840-1,170 0,810-1,170 0,804-1,145
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,425 1,100-1,375 1,230-1,393
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,140-2,725 2,100-2,840
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,560 0,570-0,635 0,570-0,630
Rapeseeds 017 700-750 630-747
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,145 1,145 1,795 1,795
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Castor oil commercial 0,647 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,657 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed