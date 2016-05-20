Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,810-1,200 05,500 0,804-1,170 Gondal 07,500 823-1,180 08,500 860-1,171 Jasdan 0,400 821-1,125 0,500 825-1,110 Jamnagar 03,000 848-1,170 03,500 815-1,160 Junagadh 06,000 830-1,155 05,000 821-1,150 Keshod 02,000 855-1,146 02,000 848-1,133 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,200 0,840-1,170 0,810-1,170 0,804-1,145 (auction price) Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,425 1,100-1,375 1,230-1,393 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,140-2,725 2,100-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,570-0,635 0,570-0,630 Rapeseeds 017 700-750 630-747 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,145 1,145 1,795 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Castor oil commercial 0,647 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,657 0,650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed