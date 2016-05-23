Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,810-1,200 05,000 0,810-1,200 Gondal 07,500 820-1,192 07,500 823-1,180 Jasdan 0,500 825-1,134 0,400 821-1,125 Jamnagar 04,000 850-1,186 03,000 848-1,170 Junagadh 05,500 840-1,160 06,000 830-1,155 Keshod 02,500 860-1,164 02,000 855-1,146 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,810-1,185 0,810-1,170 (auction price) Market delivery 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,345-1,346 1,345-1,346 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,150-1,341 1,100-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,700-2,750 2,140-2,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,570 0,580-0,630 0,570-0,635 Rapeseeds 027 642-750 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,145 1,790 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,560 1,560 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,675-2,680 2,675-2,680 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed