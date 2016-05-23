Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 23 1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien prices dropped due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,810-1,185 0,810-1,170 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,145 1,145 1,795 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,560 1,560 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,650 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,660 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,680-2,685 2,680-2,685 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.