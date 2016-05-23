Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 23
1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien prices dropped due to supply pressure.
3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,810-1,185 0,810-1,170
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,145 1,145 1,795 1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,560 1,560 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,650 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,660 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,680-2,685 2,680-2,685
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 30,400-30,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.