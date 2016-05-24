Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 24
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,815-1,200 05,500 0,810-1,200
Gondal 08,000 828-1,195 07,500 820-1,192
Jasdan 0,400 809-1,140 0,500 825-1,134
Jamnagar 03,000 855-1,184 04,000 850-1,186
Junagadh 06,000 812-1,175 05,500 840-1,160
Keshod 02,500 866-1,168 02,500 860-1,164
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,875-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,815-1,175 0,810-1,185
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,525 1,150-1,310 1,150-1,341
Sesame (Black) 0,580 1,800-2,535 1,700-2,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,550-0,620 0,580-0,630
Rapeseeds 030 700-760 642-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,145 1,815 1,795
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 653 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,560 1,560 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,675-2,680 2,675-2,680
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed