Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,815-1,200 05,500 0,810-1,200 Gondal 08,000 828-1,195 07,500 820-1,192 Jasdan 0,400 809-1,140 0,500 825-1,134 Jamnagar 03,000 855-1,184 04,000 850-1,186 Junagadh 06,000 812-1,175 05,500 840-1,160 Keshod 02,500 866-1,168 02,500 860-1,164 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,815-1,175 0,810-1,185 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,525 1,150-1,310 1,150-1,341 Sesame (Black) 0,580 1,800-2,535 1,700-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,550-0,620 0,580-0,630 Rapeseeds 030 700-760 642-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,145 1,815 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 653 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,560 1,560 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,675-2,680 2,675-2,680 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed