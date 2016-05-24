Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 24 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,875-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,815-1,175 0,810-1,185 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,205-1,206 1,195-1,196 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,145 1,815 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 653 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,585 1,560 2,515-2,520 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,637 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,647 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,720-2,725 2,680-2,685 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.