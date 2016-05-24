Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 24
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,875-1,200 0,850-1,200 0,815-1,175 0,810-1,185
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,205-1,206 1,195-1,196
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,145 1,815 1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 653 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,585 1,560 2,515-2,520 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,637 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,647 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,720-2,725 2,680-2,685
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.