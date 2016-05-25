Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,836-1,175 05,000 0,815-1,200 Gondal 07,500 840-1,190 08,000 828-1,195 Jasdan 0,500 810-1,115 0,400 809-1,140 Jamnagar 03,500 823-1,170 03,000 855-1,184 Junagadh 06,000 815-1,180 06,000 812-1,175 Keshod 02,500 880-1,177 02,500 866-1,168 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,175 0,875-1,200 0,836-1,140 0,815-1,175 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,050-1,342 1,150-1,310 Sesame (Black) 0,510 1,650-2,500 1,800-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,440 0,570-0,620 0,550-0,620 Rapeseeds 050 650-750 700-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,815 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,585 2,535-2,540 2,515-2,420 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,637 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,647 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,720-2,725 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed