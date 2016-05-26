Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,800-1,180 05,000 0,836-1,175 Gondal 08,000 830-1,194 07,500 840-1,190 Jasdan 0,600 817-1,100 0,500 810-1,115 Jamnagar 04,000 825-1,175 03,500 823-1,170 Junagadh 06,000 823-1,149 06,000 815-1,180 Keshod 03,000 885-1,180 02,500 880-1,177 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,180 0,855-1,175 0,800-1,175 0,836-1,140 (auction price) Market delivery 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,345-1,346 1,345-1,346 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,500 1,150-1,296 1,050-1,342 Sesame (Black) 0,485 1,700-2,468 1,650-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,550-0,596 0,570-0,620 Rapeseeds 040 650-700 650-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,155 1,160 1,810 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,638 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,648 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed